Erweiterte Funktionen
Australian Pharmaceutical Indus. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
06.05.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.05.2021:Das Instrument GIW AU000000API4 AUSTRALIAN PHARMA INDS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.05.2021 The instrument GIW AU000000API4 AUSTRALIAN PHARMA INDS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.05.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,71 €
|0,735 €
|-0,025 €
|-3,40%
|06.05./08:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000API4
|930096
|0,85 €
|0,60 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.