LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




04.05.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.05.2021:Das Instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.05.2021 The instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.05.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,042 € 0,0427 € -0,0007 € -1,64% 04.05./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SG1W27938677 A0M7XZ 0,098 € 0,029 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,042 € -1,64%  19.04.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0535 $ +2,63%  30.04.21
Berlin 0,0407 € -1,21%  03.05.21
Frankfurt 0,0327 € -1,51%  03.05.21
Hamburg 0,0327 € -1,51%  03.05.21
Hannover 0,0327 € -1,51%  03.05.21
