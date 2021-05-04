Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.05.2021:Das Instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.05.2021 The instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.05.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,042 €
|0,0427 €
|-0,0007 €
|-1,64%
|04.05./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG1W27938677
|A0M7XZ
|0,098 €
|0,029 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,042 €
|-1,64%
|19.04.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0535 $
|+2,63%
|30.04.21
|Berlin
|0,0407 €
|-1,21%
|03.05.21
|Frankfurt
|0,0327 €
|-1,51%
|03.05.21
|Hamburg
|0,0327 €
|-1,51%
|03.05.21
|Hannover
|0,0327 €
|-1,51%
|03.05.21
