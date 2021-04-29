Erweiterte Funktionen



29.04.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.04.2021:Das Instrument 7MGC SG2F55990442 MAPLETREE N.ASIA COMM.T. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.04.2021 The instrument 7MGC SG2F55990442 MAPLETREE N.ASIA COMM.T. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.04.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,67 € 0,69 € -0,02 € -2,90% 29.04./08:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SG2F55990442 A1JL67 0,71 € 0,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,76 $ 0,00%  01.04.21
Berlin 0,6965 € -2,86%  08:08
Frankfurt 0,67 € -2,90%  08:08
Bitte warten...