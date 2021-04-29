Erweiterte Funktionen
29.04.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 29.04.2021:Das Instrument 7MGC SG2F55990442 MAPLETREE N.ASIA COMM.T. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.04.2021 The instrument 7MGC SG2F55990442 MAPLETREE N.ASIA COMM.T. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.04.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,67 €
|0,69 €
|-0,02 €
|-2,90%
|29.04./08:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG2F55990442
|A1JL67
|0,71 €
|0,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,76 $
|0,00%
|01.04.21
|Berlin
|0,6965 €
|-2,86%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|0,67 €
|-2,90%
|08:08
