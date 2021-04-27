Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Plastic Omnium":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Plastic Omnium - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




27.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.04.2021:Das Instrument EZM FR0000124570 PLASTIC OMN.INH.EO-,06 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.04.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.04.2021 The instrument EZM FR0000124570 PLASTIC OMN.INH.EO-,06 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.04.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.04.2021

Aktuell
2,3 Mio. $ frisches Kapital - Sensationelle Übernahme
Neuer 488% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA) und Albemarle ($ALB)

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,32 € 30,20 € 0,12 € +0,40% 27.04./09:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000124570 871780 34,60 € 15,45 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		30,32 € +0,40%  08:27
Frankfurt 30,22 € +1,07%  08:09
Nasdaq OTC Other 36,50 $ 0,00%  01.04.21
Berlin 30,24 € -0,13%  08:14
Stuttgart 30,04 € -0,60%  09:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 856 Mio. $ Gold - Börsenstar steigt ein. Neue Ressourcen-Schätzung in wenigen Tagen

West Mining Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 Plastic Omnium unbekannt & un. 17.02.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...