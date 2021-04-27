Erweiterte Funktionen
27.04.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.04.2021:Das Instrument EZM FR0000124570 PLASTIC OMN.INH.EO-,06 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.04.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.04.2021 The instrument EZM FR0000124570 PLASTIC OMN.INH.EO-,06 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.04.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.04.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|30,32 €
|30,20 €
|0,12 €
|+0,40%
|27.04./09:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0000124570
|871780
|34,60 €
|15,45 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|30,32 €
|+0,40%
|08:27
|Frankfurt
|30,22 €
|+1,07%
|08:09
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|36,50 $
|0,00%
|01.04.21
|Berlin
|30,24 €
|-0,13%
|08:14
|Stuttgart
|30,04 €
|-0,60%
|09:10
