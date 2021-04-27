Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.04.2021:Das Instrument BBVA US05946K1016 BCO BIL.VIZ.ARG.ADR EO,-4 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.04.2021 The instrument BBVA US05946K1016 BCO BIL.VIZ.ARG.ADR EO,-4 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.04.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,32 €
|4,44 €
|-0,12 €
|-2,70%
|27.04./09:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US05946K1016
|876152
|4,74 €
|2,12 €
