Banco Bilbao Vizcaya ADR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




27.04.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.04.2021:Das Instrument BBVA US05946K1016 BCO BIL.VIZ.ARG.ADR EO,-4 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.04.2021 The instrument BBVA US05946K1016 BCO BIL.VIZ.ARG.ADR EO,-4 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.04.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,32 € 4,44 € -0,12 € -2,70% 27.04./09:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US05946K1016 876152 4,74 € 2,12 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 4,38 € +3,30%  08:01
Nasdaq 5,395 $ +2,47%  26.04.21
AMEX 5,39 $ +2,18%  26.04.21
München 4,42 € +1,38%  08:08
Xetra 4,38 € 0,00%  22.03.21
NYSE 5,40 $ 0,00%  01:00
Düsseldorf 4,38 € -1,35%  09:00
Frankfurt 4,32 € -2,70%  09:05
  = Realtime
