CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.04.2021:Das Instrument VWSA US9254581013 VESTAS WIND ADR 1/3/DK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2021 The instrument VWSA US9254581013 VESTAS WIND ADR 1/3/DK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2021