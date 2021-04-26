Erweiterte Funktionen



26.04.21 01:50
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.04.2021:Das Instrument VWSA US9254581013 VESTAS WIND ADR 1/3/DK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2021 The instrument VWSA US9254581013 VESTAS WIND ADR 1/3/DK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
71,24 $ 71,64 $ -0,40 $ -0,56% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9254581013 A0MRJJ 87,34 $ 27,37 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 59,00 € +8,26%  23.04.21
Frankfurt 58,50 € 0,00%  23.04.21
Xetra 50,00 € 0,00%  22.03.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 71,24 $ -0,56%  23.04.21
Berlin 59,00 € -0,84%  23.04.21
Stuttgart 58,00 € -0,85%  23.04.21
  = Realtime
