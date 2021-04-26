Erweiterte Funktionen
Vestas Wind ADR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
26.04.21 01:50
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.04.2021:Das Instrument VWSA US9254581013 VESTAS WIND ADR 1/3/DK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2021 The instrument VWSA US9254581013 VESTAS WIND ADR 1/3/DK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|71,24 $
|71,64 $
|-0,40 $
|-0,56%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9254581013
|A0MRJJ
|87,34 $
|27,37 $
Aktuell
