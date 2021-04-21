Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Gladstone Land Co":
Gladstone Land Co - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
21.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.04.2021:Das Instrument 3L4 US3765491010 GLADSTONE LAND CO.DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 21.04.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.04.2021 The instrument 3L4 US3765491010 GLADSTONE LAND CO.DL-,001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 21.04.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.04.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|20,65 $
|21,03 $
|-0,38 $
|-1,81%
|21.04./01:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3765491010
|A1KCL7
|21,72 $
|12,01 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3
|US3765491010 - Gladstone La.
|20.04.21