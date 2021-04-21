Erweiterte Funktionen



21.04.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.04.2021:Das Instrument 21T GB00B3FLWH99 BODYCOTE PLC LS -,1727272 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 21.04.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.04.2021 The instrument 21T GB00B3FLWH99 BODYCOTE PLC LS -,1727272 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 21.04.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.04.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,45 € 9,65 € -0,20 € -2,07% 21.04./07:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B3FLWH99 A0RDRL 10,20 € 5,42 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 11,25 $ 0,00%  25.03.21
Frankfurt 9,40 € -0,53%  20.04.21
Berlin 9,45 € -2,07%  20.04.21
  = Realtime
