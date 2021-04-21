DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.04.2021:Das Instrument HOF GB00B0744359 ESSENTRA PLC LS -,25 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 21.04.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.04.2021 The instrument HOF GB00B0744359 ESSENTRA PLC LS -,25 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 21.04.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.04.2021