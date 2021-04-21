Erweiterte Funktionen
Essentra - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
21.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.04.2021:Das Instrument HOF GB00B0744359 ESSENTRA PLC LS -,25 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 21.04.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.04.2021 The instrument HOF GB00B0744359 ESSENTRA PLC LS -,25 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 21.04.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.04.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,00 $
|3,93 $
|0,07 $
|+1,78%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B0744359
|A0ET3D
|4,36 $
|3,14 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,00 $
|+1,78%
|15.04.21
|Frankfurt
|3,48 €
|0,00%
|20.04.21
|Stuttgart
|3,48 €
|0,00%
|20.04.21
|Berlin
|3,44 €
|-2,82%
|20.04.21
= Realtime
