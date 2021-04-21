Erweiterte Funktionen
21.04.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.04.2021:Das Instrument 1LNB GB00BWFGQN14 SPIR.-SARC.E.LS-,26923076 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 21.04.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.04.2021 The instrument 1LNB GB00BWFGQN14 SPIR.-SARC.E.LS-,26923076 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 21.04.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.04.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|140,80 €
|142,80 €
|-2,00 €
|-1,40%
|21.04./07:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BWFGQN14
|A14Q5B
|142,80 €
|96,52 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|171,04 $
|+3,54%
|19.04.21
|Stuttgart
|140,80 €
|+0,14%
|20.04.21
|Frankfurt
|140,80 €
|-1,40%
|20.04.21
