SPIR.-SARC.E. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




21.04.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.04.2021:Das Instrument 1LNB GB00BWFGQN14 SPIR.-SARC.E.LS-,26923076 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 21.04.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 22.04.2021 The instrument 1LNB GB00BWFGQN14 SPIR.-SARC.E.LS-,26923076 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 21.04.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.04.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
140,80 € 142,80 € -2,00 € -1,40% 21.04./07:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BWFGQN14 A14Q5B 142,80 € 96,52 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 171,04 $ +3,54%  19.04.21
Stuttgart 140,80 € +0,14%  20.04.21
Frankfurt 140,80 € -1,40%  20.04.21
  = Realtime
