21.04.21 06:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.04.2021:Das Instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.04.2021 The instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.04.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,3735 €
|3,3695 €
|0,004 €
|+0,12%
|21.04./08:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00B4T3BW64
|A1JAGV
|3,64 €
|1,48 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,3735 €
|+0,12%
|08:03
|Hamburg
|3,535 €
|+1,42%
|20.04.21
|Hannover
|3,4995 €
|+0,40%
|20.04.21
|Berlin
|3,4995 €
|+0,37%
|20.04.21
|München
|3,5175 €
|0,00%
|20.04.21
|Stuttgart
|3,40 €
|-3,48%
|20.04.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,075 $
|-4,12%
|20.04.21
|Frankfurt
|3,3765 €
|-4,31%
|20.04.21
|Düsseldorf
|3,3605 €
|-4,67%
|20.04.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
