Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Glencore":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Glencore - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




21.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.04.2021:Das Instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.04.2021 The instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.04.2021

Aktuell
Globale Nr. 1 entsteht - Neuer 614% Blockchain Hot Stock
Nach 7.313% mit Galaxy Digital ($GLXY) und 21.586% mit Voyager Digital ($VYGR)

Codebase Ventures Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Glencore


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,3735 € 3,3695 € 0,004 € +0,12% 21.04./08:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00B4T3BW64 A1JAGV 3,64 € 1,48 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,3735 € +0,12%  08:03
Hamburg 3,535 € +1,42%  20.04.21
Hannover 3,4995 € +0,40%  20.04.21
Berlin 3,4995 € +0,37%  20.04.21
München 3,5175 € 0,00%  20.04.21
Stuttgart 3,40 € -3,48%  20.04.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,075 $ -4,12%  20.04.21
Frankfurt 3,3765 € -4,31%  20.04.21
Düsseldorf 3,3605 € -4,67%  20.04.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
576% Remote Work Hot Stock investiert in shipit.to. Nach 817% mit Zoom Video ($ZM) und 3.000% mit Teladoc Health ($TDOC)

Xigem Technologies Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1237 Glencore International (WKN: A. 05.04.21
34 Glencore investiert massiv in K. 02.06.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...