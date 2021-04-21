Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Glencore":

Finanztrends Video zu Glencore



mehr >

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.04.2021:Das Instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.04.2021 The instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.04.2021