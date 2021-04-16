Erweiterte Funktionen



16.04.21 06:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.04.2021:Das Instrument BREA US0594604029 BANCO BRANDESCO SP.ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.04.2021 The instrument BREA US0594604029 BANCO BRANDESCO SP.ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.04.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,38 € 3,40 € -0,02 € -0,59% 16.04./08:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0594604029 A1JWED 4,40 € 2,38 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 3,22 € 0,00%  08:04
NYSE 4,04 $ 0,00%  01:00
AMEX 3,88 $ 0,00%  05.03.21
Berlin 3,38 € -0,59%  08:14
Nasdaq 4,03 $ -0,74%  15.04.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
