CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.04.2021:Das Instrument BREA US0594604029 BANCO BRANDESCO SP.ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.04.2021 The instrument BREA US0594604029 BANCO BRANDESCO SP.ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.04.2021