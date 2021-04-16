Erweiterte Funktionen
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.04.2021:Das Instrument BREA US0594604029 BANCO BRANDESCO SP.ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.04.2021 The instrument BREA US0594604029 BANCO BRANDESCO SP.ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.04.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,38 €
|3,40 €
|-0,02 €
|-0,59%
|16.04./08:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0594604029
|A1JWED
|4,40 €
|2,38 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
