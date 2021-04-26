Erweiterte Funktionen



26.04.21 01:50
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.04.2021:Das Instrument BOY ES0113211835 BCO BIL.VIZ.ARG.NOM.EO-49 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.04.2021 The instrument BOY ES0113211835 BCO BIL.VIZ.ARG.NOM.EO-49 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
956,66 € 939,64 € 17,02 € +1,81% 23.04./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB5AL9 HVB5AL 1.010 € 933,79 €
Werte im Artikel
956,66 plus
+1,81%
28,12 plus
+0,64%
5,23 minus
-1,23%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		956,66 € +1,81%  23.04.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 954,74 € +1,61%  23.04.21
