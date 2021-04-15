Erweiterte Funktionen



15.04.21 06:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.04.2021:Das Instrument JGE1 US48137C1080 JULIUS BAER GRP. ADR/1/5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.04.2021 The instrument JGE1 US48137C1080 JULIUS BAER GRP. ADR/1/5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.04.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,90 € 10,70 € 0,20 € +1,87% 15.04./09:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US48137C1080 A1C4VT 11,20 € 6,05 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 10,90 € +4,81%  08:28
Stuttgart 10,90 € +1,87%  09:13
Berlin 11,10 € +0,91%  09:10
Nasdaq OTC Other 13,17 $ +0,53%  14.04.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
