CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.04.2021:Das Instrument JGE1 US48137C1080 JULIUS BAER GRP. ADR/1/5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.04.2021 The instrument JGE1 US48137C1080 JULIUS BAER GRP. ADR/1/5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.04.2021