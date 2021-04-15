Erweiterte Funktionen
Julius Baer Group ADR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
15.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.04.2021:Das Instrument JGE1 US48137C1080 JULIUS BAER GRP. ADR/1/5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.04.2021 The instrument JGE1 US48137C1080 JULIUS BAER GRP. ADR/1/5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.04.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,90 €
|10,70 €
|0,20 €
|+1,87%
|15.04./09:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US48137C1080
|A1C4VT
|11,20 €
|6,05 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|10,90 €
|+4,81%
|08:28
|Stuttgart
|10,90 €
|+1,87%
|09:13
|Berlin
|11,10 €
|+0,91%
|09:10
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|13,17 $
|+0,53%
|14.04.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.