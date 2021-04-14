DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.04.2021:Das Instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.04.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.04.2021 The instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.04.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.04.2021