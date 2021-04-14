Erweiterte Funktionen



Cosco Shipping Ports - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




14.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.04.2021:Das Instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.04.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.04.2021 The instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.04.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.04.2021

Aktuell
Graphit für Elektroauto-Batterien mit 380 Mio. $ Umsatzpotential
297% Graphite Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA) und Volkswagen ($VWAGY)

Gratomic Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,6915 € 0,6725 € 0,019 € +2,83% 14.04./09:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG2442N1048 897981 0,73 € 0,43 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,6915 € +2,83%  13.04.21
Düsseldorf 0,68 € +0,67%  09:00
München 0,684 € +0,59%  08:17
Hamburg 0,682 € +0,52%  08:08
Hannover 0,682 € +0,52%  08:08
Berlin 0,682 € +0,44%  08:08
Stuttgart 0,6815 € +0,37%  08:15
Frankfurt 0,6815 € -4,08%  08:20
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,81 $ -5,81%  13.04.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Kupfer Aktientip meldet Riesendeal - 436% Copper Hot Stock. Nahe 144 Mio. To Lagerstätte von BHP Group ($BHP) und Rio Tinto Group ($RIO)

Pampa Metals Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Cosco Shipping Ports - Postcor. 18.03.21
6 897981 01.01.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...