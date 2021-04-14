Erweiterte Funktionen
Cosco Shipping Ports - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
14.04.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.04.2021:Das Instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.04.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.04.2021 The instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.04.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.04.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,6915 €
|0,6725 €
|0,019 €
|+2,83%
|14.04./09:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2442N1048
|897981
|0,73 €
|0,43 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,6915 €
|+2,83%
|13.04.21
|Düsseldorf
|0,68 €
|+0,67%
|09:00
|München
|0,684 €
|+0,59%
|08:17
|Hamburg
|0,682 €
|+0,52%
|08:08
|Hannover
|0,682 €
|+0,52%
|08:08
|Berlin
|0,682 €
|+0,44%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|0,6815 €
|+0,37%
|08:15
|Frankfurt
|0,6815 €
|-4,08%
|08:20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,81 $
|-5,81%
|13.04.21
= Realtime
