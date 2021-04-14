Erweiterte Funktionen



0,40 % Anleihe 2019 - 2026 . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




14.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 15.04.2021:Das Instrument U1B GB0006928617 UNITE GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.04.2021 The instrument U1B GB0006928617 UNITE GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 15.04.2021

Aktuell
Graphit für Elektroauto-Batterien mit 380 Mio. $ Umsatzpotential
297% Graphite Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA) und Volkswagen ($VWAGY)

Gratomic Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,01 € 100,02 € -   € 0,00% 13.04./13:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB7Q44 BLB7Q4 100,20 € 98,20 €
Werte im Artikel
12,80 plus
0,00%
100,01 plus
0,00%
100,01 plus
0,00%
99,98 minus
-0,01%
100,01 minus
-0,01%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 100,005 € -0,01%  13.04.21
Stuttgart 100,01 € -0,01%  13.04.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Kupfer Aktientip meldet Riesendeal - 436% Copper Hot Stock. Nahe 144 Mio. To Lagerstätte von BHP Group ($BHP) und Rio Tinto Group ($RIO)

Pampa Metals Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...