CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 15.04.2021:Das Instrument U1B GB0006928617 UNITE GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.04.2021 The instrument U1B GB0006928617 UNITE GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 15.04.2021