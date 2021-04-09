Erweiterte Funktionen
Vestas Wind ADR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
09.04.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.04.2021:Das Instrument VWSA US9254581013 VESTAS WIND ADR 1/3/DK 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.04.2021 The instrument VWSA US9254581013 VESTAS WIND ADR 1/3/DK 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.04.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|56,50 €
|55,50 €
|1,00 €
|+1,80%
|09.04./08:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9254581013
|A0MRJJ
|70,50 €
|25,60 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
