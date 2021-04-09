Erweiterte Funktionen



09.04.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.04.2021:Das Instrument VWSA US9254581013 VESTAS WIND ADR 1/3/DK 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.04.2021 The instrument VWSA US9254581013 VESTAS WIND ADR 1/3/DK 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.04.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,50 € 55,50 € 1,00 € +1,80% 09.04./08:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9254581013 A0MRJJ 70,50 € 25,60 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 67,35 $ +2,90%  08.04.21
München 56,50 € +1,80%  08:06
Xetra 50,00 € 0,00%  22.03.21
Frankfurt 54,50 € -0,91%  08:24
Stuttgart 54,50 € -0,91%  08:05
Berlin 55,50 € -1,77%  08:22
