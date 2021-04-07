Erweiterte Funktionen



07.04.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.04.2021:Das Instrument 1YZ GB00B135BJ46 SAVILLS PLC LS-,025 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.04.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.04.2021 The instrument 1YZ GB00B135BJ46 SAVILLS PLC LS-,025 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.04.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.04.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,90 € 13,70 € 0,20 € +1,46% 07.04./08:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B135BJ46 A0JLZC 13,90 € 7,98 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 13,80 € +1,47%  08:06
Frankfurt 13,90 € +1,46%  08:03
München 13,80 € +0,73%  08:01
Nasdaq OTC Other 15,5077 $ -5,96%  22.03.21
  = Realtime
