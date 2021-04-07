DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.04.2021:Das Instrument 1YZ GB00B135BJ46 SAVILLS PLC LS-,025 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.04.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.04.2021 The instrument 1YZ GB00B135BJ46 SAVILLS PLC LS-,025 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.04.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.04.2021