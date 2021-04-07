Erweiterte Funktionen
SAVILLS PLC - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
07.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.04.2021:Das Instrument 1YZ GB00B135BJ46 SAVILLS PLC LS-,025 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.04.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.04.2021 The instrument 1YZ GB00B135BJ46 SAVILLS PLC LS-,025 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.04.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.04.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,90 €
|13,70 €
|0,20 €
|+1,46%
|07.04./08:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B135BJ46
|A0JLZC
|13,90 €
|7,98 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|13,80 €
|+1,47%
|08:06
|Frankfurt
|13,90 €
|+1,46%
|08:03
|München
|13,80 €
|+0,73%
|08:01
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|15,5077 $
|-5,96%
|22.03.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.