Turkiye Garanti Bank ADR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
06.04.21 01:43
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.04.2021:Das Instrument GBKB US9001487019 TUERKIYE GAR.BK ADR S 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.04.2021 The instrument GBKB US9001487019 TUERKIYE GAR.BK ADR S 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.04.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,90 $
|0,90 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9001487019
|909386
|1,50 $
|0,78 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,78 €
|+6,85%
|01.04.21
|Berlin
|0,755 €
|+4,14%
|01.04.21
|Stuttgart
|0,715 €
|0,00%
|01.04.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,90 $
|0,00%
|05.04.21
= Realtime
