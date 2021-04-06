Erweiterte Funktionen



Turkiye Garanti Bank ADR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




06.04.21 01:43
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.04.2021:Das Instrument GBKB US9001487019 TUERKIYE GAR.BK ADR S 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.04.2021 The instrument GBKB US9001487019 TUERKIYE GAR.BK ADR S 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.04.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,90 $ 0,90 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9001487019 909386 1,50 $ 0,78 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,78 € +6,85%  01.04.21
Berlin 0,755 € +4,14%  01.04.21
Stuttgart 0,715 € 0,00%  01.04.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,90 $ 0,00%  05.04.21
  = Realtime
