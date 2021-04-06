Erweiterte Funktionen



06.04.21 01:43
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.04.2021:Das Instrument NZ3 AU0000091910 WILUNA MINING CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.04.2021 The instrument NZ3 AU0000091910 WILUNA MINING CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 07.04.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,641 € 0,66 € -0,019 € -2,88% 01.04./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU0000091910 A2P68Z 1,30 € 0,54 €
Tradegate (RT) 		0,641 € -2,88%  01.04.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,95 $ +10,45%  19.03.21
München 0,655 € 0,00%  01.04.21
Frankfurt 0,633 € -2,62%  01.04.21
Stuttgart 0,624 € -3,26%  01.04.21
Berlin 0,624 € -3,26%  01.04.21
