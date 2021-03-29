Erweiterte Funktionen

29.03.21 01:30
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.03.2021:Das Instrument YHA JP3942600002 YAMAHA CORP. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.03.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.03.2021 The instrument YHA JP3942600002 YAMAHA CORP. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.03.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.03.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
46,80 € 47,40 € -0,60 € -1,27% 26.03./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3942600002 855314 51,00 € 32,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		47,20 € -1,67%  26.03.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 55,11 $ +0,07%  24.02.21
Düsseldorf 46,80 € -1,27%  26.03.21
Frankfurt 46,60 € -1,27%  26.03.21
Stuttgart 46,60 € -1,27%  26.03.21
Berlin 46,60 € -1,27%  26.03.21
  = Realtime
