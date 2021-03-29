Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Yamaha":
Yamaha - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
29.03.21 01:30
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.03.2021:Das Instrument YHA JP3942600002 YAMAHA CORP. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.03.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.03.2021 The instrument YHA JP3942600002 YAMAHA CORP. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.03.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.03.2021

|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|46,80 €
|47,40 €
|-0,60 €
|-1,27%
|26.03./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3942600002
|855314
|51,00 €
|32,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|47,20 €
|-1,67%
|26.03.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|55,11 $
|+0,07%
|24.02.21
|Düsseldorf
|46,80 €
|-1,27%
|26.03.21
|Frankfurt
|46,60 €
|-1,27%
|26.03.21
|Stuttgart
|46,60 €
|-1,27%
|26.03.21
|Berlin
|46,60 €
|-1,27%
|26.03.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
