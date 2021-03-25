Erweiterte Funktionen

Wheaton Precious Metals - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




25.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.03.2021:Das Instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.03.2021 The instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.03.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
37,94 $ 37,94 $ -   $ 0,00% 24.03./21:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA9628791027 A2DRBP 57,88 $ 27,07 $
Tradegate (RT) 		32,10 € +0,39%  24.03.21
Stuttgart 32,14 € +0,56%  24.03.21
Düsseldorf 32,18 € +0,52%  24.03.21
Xetra 32,09 € +0,28%  24.03.21
Frankfurt 32,175 € +0,16%  24.03.21
NYSE 37,94 $ 0,00%  25.03.21
AMEX 37,92 $ -0,42%  24.03.21
Nasdaq 37,93 $ -0,45%  24.03.21
München 32,305 € -1,21%  24.03.21
Hamburg 32,005 € -1,54%  24.03.21
Hannover 32,005 € -1,54%  24.03.21
Berlin 32,005 € -1,54%  24.03.21
