Wheaton Precious Metals - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
25.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.03.2021:Das Instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.03.2021 The instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.03.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,94 $
|37,94 $
|- $
|0,00%
|24.03./21:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA9628791027
|A2DRBP
|57,88 $
|27,07 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,10 €
|+0,39%
|24.03.21
|Stuttgart
|32,14 €
|+0,56%
|24.03.21
|Düsseldorf
|32,18 €
|+0,52%
|24.03.21
|Xetra
|32,09 €
|+0,28%
|24.03.21
|Frankfurt
|32,175 €
|+0,16%
|24.03.21
|NYSE
|37,94 $
|0,00%
|25.03.21
|AMEX
|37,92 $
|-0,42%
|24.03.21
|Nasdaq
|37,93 $
|-0,45%
|24.03.21
|München
|32,305 €
|-1,21%
|24.03.21
|Hamburg
|32,005 €
|-1,54%
|24.03.21
|Hannover
|32,005 €
|-1,54%
|24.03.21
|Berlin
|32,005 €
|-1,54%
|24.03.21
