CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.03.2021:Das Instrument G1AA US3615921083 GEA GROUP AG SPONS.ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.03.2021 The instrument G1AA US3615921083 GEA GROUP AG SPONS.ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 23.03.2021