GEA Group ADR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
22.03.21 01:39
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.03.2021:Das Instrument G1AA US3615921083 GEA GROUP AG SPONS.ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.03.2021 The instrument G1AA US3615921083 GEA GROUP AG SPONS.ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 23.03.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,00 $
|37,80 $
|1,20 $
|+3,17%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3615921083
|A0YF50
|40,75 $
|17,30 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|34,20 €
|+11,76%
|19.03.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|39,00 $
|+3,17%
|19.03.21
|Stuttgart
|29,40 €
|-2,00%
|17.02.21
