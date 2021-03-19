Erweiterte Funktionen



Gail India - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




19.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.03.2021:Das Instrument GQI US36268T2069 GAIL (INDIA) GDR/6 IR 10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.03.2021 The instrument GQI US36268T2069 GAIL (INDIA) GDR/6 IR 10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.03.2021

Aktuell
Bitcoin Hot Stock startet Bitcoin Mining mit 115 Maschinen
Nach 3.650% mit HIVE Blockchain (HIVE.V) und 5.100% mit DMG Blockchain (DMGI.V)

Codebase Ventures Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,85 € 8,80 € 0,05 € +0,57% 19.03./08:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US36268T2069 164338 10,20 € 4,73 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 8,85 € +0,57%  08:07
Stuttgart 8,90 € -3,78%  08:09
Nasdaq OTC Other 11,21 $ -13,64%  17.03.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Unglaubliche Gold-Entdeckung - Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 1,15 Mrd. $ Gold. Börsenstars neue Aktie nach 20.900% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM.V)

Kingman Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  einfach nur 28.04.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...