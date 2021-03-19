Erweiterte Funktionen
Gail India - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
19.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.03.2021:Das Instrument GQI US36268T2069 GAIL (INDIA) GDR/6 IR 10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.03.2021 The instrument GQI US36268T2069 GAIL (INDIA) GDR/6 IR 10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.03.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,85 €
|8,80 €
|0,05 €
|+0,57%
|19.03./08:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US36268T2069
|164338
|10,20 €
|4,73 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|8,85 €
|+0,57%
|08:07
|Stuttgart
|8,90 €
|-3,78%
|08:09
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|11,21 $
|-13,64%
|17.03.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|einfach nur
|28.04.06