Erweiterte Funktionen



Blackrock Gold - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




17.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.03.2021:Das Instrument AHZ CA09258M1014 BLACKROCK GOLD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.03.2021 The instrument AHZ CA09258M1014 BLACKROCK GOLD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 18.03.2021

Aktuell
Börsenstar steigt nach 7.255% Gewinn ein
481% Gold Hot Stock nahe 5,3 Mrd. $ Gold-Lagerstätte von Wesdome ($WDO.V)

Metallica Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,53 € 0,545 € -0,015 € -2,75% 17.03./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA09258M1014 A2APHZ 1,04 € 0,15 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,53 € -2,75%  16.03.21
Frankfurt 0,53 € +12,77%  16.03.21
Stuttgart 0,53 € +3,92%  16.03.21
Berlin 0,52 € 0,00%  16.03.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,61747 $ -6,23%  16.03.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Bohrresultate - Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 1,85 Mrd. $ Gold. Nach 598% mit Metalla Royalty (MTA.V) und 6.575% mit GT Gold (GTT.V)

Golden Independence Mining Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
54 Wer schneidet besser ab? 05.01.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...