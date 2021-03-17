CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.03.2021:Das Instrument AHZ CA09258M1014 BLACKROCK GOLD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.03.2021 The instrument AHZ CA09258M1014 BLACKROCK GOLD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 18.03.2021