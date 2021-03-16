Erweiterte Funktionen



16.03.21 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.03.2021:Das Instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.03.2021 The instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.03.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
46,00 € 46,60 € -0,60 € -1,29% 16.03./08:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA1249003098 869653 47,20 € 22,40 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		46,00 € -1,29%  12.03.21
Stuttgart 45,60 € -1,30%  08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 55,6393 $ -1,51%  15.03.21
Frankfurt 46,00 € -1,71%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
