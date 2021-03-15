Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.03.2021:Das Instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.03.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.03.2021 The instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.03.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.03.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|46,00 €
|47,00 €
|-1,00 €
|-2,13%
|12.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA1249003098
|869653
|47,20 €
|22,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|46,00 €
|-2,13%
|12.03.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|56,49 $
|+4,61%
|09.03.21
|Frankfurt
|46,40 €
|+0,43%
|12.03.21
|Stuttgart
|46,00 €
|-1,71%
|12.03.21
