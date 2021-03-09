Erweiterte Funktionen

International Seaways - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




09.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.03.2021:Das Instrument IS5 MHY410531021 INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.03.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 10.03.2021 The instrument IS5 MHY410531021 INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 09.03.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.03.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
19,53 $ 19,53 $ -   $ 0,00% 08.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MHY410531021 A2DGML 29,21 $ 12,48 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,83 € -10,12%  05.03.21
Düsseldorf 16,31 € +7,94%  08.03.21
Berlin 16,12 € +7,68%  08.03.21
Nasdaq 19,54 $ +5,34%  08.03.21
Frankfurt 15,43 € +3,70%  08.03.21
AMEX 18,03 $ +1,69%  05.03.21
NYSE 19,53 $ 0,00%  01:00
