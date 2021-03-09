Erweiterte Funktionen
International Seaways - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
09.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.03.2021:Das Instrument IS5 MHY410531021 INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.03.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 10.03.2021 The instrument IS5 MHY410531021 INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 09.03.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.03.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|19,53 $
|19,53 $
|- $
|0,00%
|08.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|MHY410531021
|A2DGML
|29,21 $
|12,48 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,83 €
|-10,12%
|05.03.21
|Düsseldorf
|16,31 €
|+7,94%
|08.03.21
|Berlin
|16,12 €
|+7,68%
|08.03.21
|Nasdaq
|19,54 $
|+5,34%
|08.03.21
|Frankfurt
|15,43 €
|+3,70%
|08.03.21
|AMEX
|18,03 $
|+1,69%
|05.03.21
|NYSE
|19,53 $
|0,00%
|01:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
