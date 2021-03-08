Erweiterte Funktionen
LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
08.03.21 02:08
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.03.2021:Das Instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.03.2021 The instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.03.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0336 €
|0,0389 €
|-0,0053 €
|-13,62%
|05.03./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG1W27938677
|A0M7XZ
|0,13 €
|0,029 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0336 €
|-13,62%
|05.03.21
|Berlin
|0,0372 €
|+0,27%
|05.03.21
|Frankfurt
|0,033 €
|0,00%
|05.03.21
|Hamburg
|0,033 €
|0,00%
|05.03.21
|Hannover
|0,033 €
|0,00%
|05.03.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0466 $
|-9,34%
|25.01.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|6
|REIT's Singapur
|10.01.20