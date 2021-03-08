CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.03.2021:Das Instrument 2XA GB00BMSKPJ95 AA PLC LS -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.03.2021 The instrument 2XA GB00BMSKPJ95 AA PLC LS -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 09.03.2021