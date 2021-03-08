Erweiterte Funktionen
AA PLC - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
08.03.21 02:08
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.03.2021:Das Instrument 2XA GB00BMSKPJ95 AA PLC LS -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.03.2021 The instrument 2XA GB00BMSKPJ95 AA PLC LS -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 09.03.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,396 €
|0,396 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.03./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BMSKPJ95
|A116XA
|0,46 €
|0,11 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,396 €
|0,00%
|05.03.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,455 $
|-7,14%
|05.03.21
