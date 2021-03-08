Erweiterte Funktionen



08.03.21 02:08
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.03.2021:Das Instrument 2XA GB00BMSKPJ95 AA PLC LS -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.03.2021 The instrument 2XA GB00BMSKPJ95 AA PLC LS -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 09.03.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,396 € 0,396 € -   € 0,00% 05.03./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BMSKPJ95 A116XA 0,46 € 0,11 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,396 € 0,00%  05.03.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,455 $ -7,14%  05.03.21
  = Realtime
