Tootsie Roll Industries - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




04.03.21 07:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.03.2021:Das Instrument TZ3 US8905161076 TOOTSIE ROLL DL-,69044 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2021 The instrument TZ3 US8905161076 TOOTSIE ROLL DL-,69044 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.03.2021

Aberdeen International Inc.




 
 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
26,60 € 26,00 € 0,60 € +2,31% 04.03./09:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8905161076 865003 34,00 € 24,40 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		26,60 € +2,31%  03.03.21
AMEX 32,32 $ +4,09%  03.03.21
Nasdaq 32,67 $ +4,08%  03.03.21
Frankfurt 26,80 € +3,88%  08:15
Düsseldorf 25,80 € +1,57%  03.03.21
NYSE 32,61 $ 0,00%  01:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
