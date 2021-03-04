CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.03.2021:Das Instrument TZ3 US8905161076 TOOTSIE ROLL DL-,69044 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2021 The instrument TZ3 US8905161076 TOOTSIE ROLL DL-,69044 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.03.2021