Tootsie Roll Industries - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
04.03.21 07:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.03.2021:Das Instrument TZ3 US8905161076 TOOTSIE ROLL DL-,69044 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2021 The instrument TZ3 US8905161076 TOOTSIE ROLL DL-,69044 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.03.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|26,60 €
|26,00 €
|0,60 €
|+2,31%
|04.03./09:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8905161076
|865003
|34,00 €
|24,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|26,60 €
|+2,31%
|03.03.21
|AMEX
|32,32 $
|+4,09%
|03.03.21
|Nasdaq
|32,67 $
|+4,08%
|03.03.21
|Frankfurt
|26,80 €
|+3,88%
|08:15
|Düsseldorf
|25,80 €
|+1,57%
|03.03.21
|NYSE
|32,61 $
|0,00%
|01:00
= Realtime
