Lyondellbasell Industries




04.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.03.2021:Das Instrument DLY NL0009434992 LYONDELLBAS.IND.A EO -,04 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.03.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.03.2021 The instrument DLY NL0009434992 LYONDELLBAS.IND.A EO -,04 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.03.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.03.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
88,65 € 89,72 € -1,07 € -1,19% 04.03./08:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0009434992 A1CWRM 90,25 € 32,33 €
Tradegate (RT) 90,13 € +0,86% 08:36
Nasdaq 107,88 $ +0,08% 03.03.21
München 88,84 € 0,00% 08:05
NYSE 107,81 $ 0,00% 01:00
AMEX 107,90 $ -0,10% 03.03.21
Berlin 88,40 € -0,50% 08:05
Frankfurt 88,65 € -1,19% 08:19
Stuttgart 88,48 € -1,78% 08:04
Düsseldorf 88,64 € -2,10% 08:30
