Lyondellbasell Industries - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
04.03.21 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.03.2021:Das Instrument DLY NL0009434992 LYONDELLBAS.IND.A EO -,04 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.03.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.03.2021 The instrument DLY NL0009434992 LYONDELLBAS.IND.A EO -,04 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.03.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.03.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|88,65 €
|89,72 €
|-1,07 €
|-1,19%
|04.03./08:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0009434992
|A1CWRM
|90,25 €
|32,33 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|90,13 €
|+0,86%
|08:36
|Nasdaq
|107,88 $
|+0,08%
|03.03.21
|München
|88,84 €
|0,00%
|08:05
|NYSE
|107,81 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|AMEX
|107,90 $
|-0,10%
|03.03.21
|Berlin
|88,40 €
|-0,50%
|08:05
|Frankfurt
|88,65 €
|-1,19%
|08:19
|Stuttgart
|88,48 €
|-1,78%
|08:04
|Düsseldorf
|88,64 €
|-2,10%
|08:30
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|14
|LyondellBasell. Kunlun, Cheniere.
|24.08.20