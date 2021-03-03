CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.03.2021:Das Instrument NHB DE0008271107 NEBELHORNBAHN AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.03.2021 The instrument NHB DE0008271107 NEBELHORNBAHN AG O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 04.03.2021