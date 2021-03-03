Erweiterte Funktionen



Nebelhornbahn - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




03.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.03.2021:Das Instrument NHB DE0008271107 NEBELHORNBAHN AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.03.2021 The instrument NHB DE0008271107 NEBELHORNBAHN AG O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 04.03.2021

Aktuell
Bitcoin Hot Stock meldet 1.076% Umsatzanstieg seit Dez 2020
215% Fintech Hot Stock nach 479% mit Paypal ($PYPL)

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
29,00 € 28,20 € 0,80 € +2,84% 03.03./08:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0008271107 827110 31,00 € 19,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 29,00 € +2,84%  08:01
München 28,00 € 0,00%  02.03.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Volltreffer - 1,14 Mrd. $ Gold entdeckt. Börsenstars starten nach 20.900% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM.V) diesen Gold Hot Stock

Kingman Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  https://www.ok-bergbahnen.com. 11.01.21
16 Nebelhornbahn AG 07.12.20
3 Österreichs Seilbahnen startklar. 06.10.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...