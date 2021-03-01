Erweiterte Funktionen



CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.03.2021:Das Instrument 2UK GB00BLDRH360 OSB GROUP PLC LS 3,04 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.03.2021 The instrument 2UK GB00BLDRH360 OSB GROUP PLC LS 3,04 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.03.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2021

