01.03.21 02:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.03.2021:Das Instrument GH3 US3952591044 GREENHILL + CO.INC.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.03.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.03.2021 The instrument GH3 US3952591044 GREENHILL + CO.INC.DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 01.03.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.03.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,09 $ 15,21 $ -0,12 $ -0,79% 26.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3952591044 A0B9GF 16,55 $ 7,28 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 12,60 € +1,61%  26.02.21
AMEX 15,26 $ +1,06%  26.02.21
München 12,40 € +0,81%  26.02.21
Frankfurt 12,30 € 0,00%  26.02.21
Nasdaq 15,03 $ -0,40%  26.02.21
NYSE 15,09 $ -0,79%  26.02.21
  = Realtime
