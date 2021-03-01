Erweiterte Funktionen
Greenhill & Co - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
01.03.21 02:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.03.2021:Das Instrument GH3 US3952591044 GREENHILL + CO.INC.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.03.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.03.2021 The instrument GH3 US3952591044 GREENHILL + CO.INC.DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 01.03.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.03.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,09 $
|15,21 $
|-0,12 $
|-0,79%
|26.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3952591044
|A0B9GF
|16,55 $
|7,28 $
