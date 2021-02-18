Erweiterte Funktionen



18.02.21 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.02.2021:Das Instrument NMAA US6511911082 NEWCREST MINING LTD ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.02.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.02.2021 The instrument NMAA US6511911082 NEWCREST MINING LTD ADR 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.02.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.02.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,70 € 15,90 € -0,20 € -1,26% 18.02./08:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6511911082 165488 22,40 € 11,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 15,70 € -1,26%  08:10
Frankfurt 15,30 € -1,29%  08:15
Nasdaq OTC Other 18,83 $ -4,32%  17.02.21
  = Realtime
