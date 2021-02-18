Erweiterte Funktionen
Newcrest Mining ADR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
18.02.21 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.02.2021:Das Instrument NMAA US6511911082 NEWCREST MINING LTD ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.02.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.02.2021 The instrument NMAA US6511911082 NEWCREST MINING LTD ADR 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.02.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.02.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,70 €
|15,90 €
|-0,20 €
|-1,26%
|18.02./08:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6511911082
|165488
|22,40 €
|11,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|15,70 €
|-1,26%
|08:10
|Frankfurt
|15,30 €
|-1,29%
|08:15
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|18,83 $
|-4,32%
|17.02.21
= Realtime
