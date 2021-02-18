DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.02.2021:Das Instrument NMAA US6511911082 NEWCREST MINING LTD ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.02.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.02.2021 The instrument NMAA US6511911082 NEWCREST MINING LTD ADR 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.02.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.02.2021