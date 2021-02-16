Erweiterte Funktionen

16.02.21 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.02.2021:Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.02.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.02.2021 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.02.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
40,00 € 40,80 € -0,80 € -1,96% 16.02./08:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9897011071 856942 42,00 € 24,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		40,00 € -1,96%  05.02.21
Berlin 40,60 € +1,50%  15.02.21
NYSE 49,57 $ +1,41%  12.02.21
Nasdaq 49,58 $ +1,37%  12.02.21
AMEX 49,52 $ +1,29%  12.02.21
Düsseldorf 40,40 € 0,00%  15.02.21
Frankfurt 40,60 € 0,00%  15.02.21
Stuttgart 40,60 € 0,00%  15.02.21
