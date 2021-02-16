Erweiterte Funktionen
Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
16.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.02.2021:Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.02.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.02.2021 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.02.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|40,00 €
|40,80 €
|-0,80 €
|-1,96%
|16.02./08:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9897011071
|856942
|42,00 €
|24,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|40,00 €
|-1,96%
|05.02.21
|Berlin
|40,60 €
|+1,50%
|15.02.21
|NYSE
|49,57 $
|+1,41%
|12.02.21
|Nasdaq
|49,58 $
|+1,37%
|12.02.21
|AMEX
|49,52 $
|+1,29%
|12.02.21
|Düsseldorf
|40,40 €
|0,00%
|15.02.21
|Frankfurt
|40,60 €
|0,00%
|15.02.21
|Stuttgart
|40,60 €
|0,00%
|15.02.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
