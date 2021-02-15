Erweiterte Funktionen

SOUTH SHORE HLDGS - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




15.02.21 03:03
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.02.2021:Das Instrument KY2A BMG8827A1128 SOUTH SHORE HLDGS HD-,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.02.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.02.2021 The instrument KY2A BMG8827A1128 SOUTH SHORE HLDGS HD-,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.02.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.02.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,03 $ 0,03 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG8827A1128 A2LQ0J 0,057 $ 0,0051 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0005 € 0,00%  08.02.21
Stuttgart 0,003 € 0,00%  10.02.21
Berlin 0,0005 € 0,00%  08.02.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,03 $ 0,00%  10.02.21
