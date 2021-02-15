Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SOUTH SHORE HLDGS":
SOUTH SHORE HLDGS - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
15.02.21 03:03
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.02.2021:Das Instrument KY2A BMG8827A1128 SOUTH SHORE HLDGS HD-,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.02.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.02.2021 The instrument KY2A BMG8827A1128 SOUTH SHORE HLDGS HD-,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.02.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 16.02.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,03 $
|0,03 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG8827A1128
|A2LQ0J
|0,057 $
|0,0051 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0005 €
|0,00%
|08.02.21
|Stuttgart
|0,003 €
|0,00%
|10.02.21
|Berlin
|0,0005 €
|0,00%
|08.02.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,03 $
|0,00%
|10.02.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.