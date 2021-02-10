DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.02.2021:Das Instrument BB3 US11373M1071 BROOKLINE BANCORP. (DEL.) EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.02.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.02.2021 The instrument BB3 US11373M1071 BROOKLINE BANCORP. (DEL.) EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.02.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.02.2021