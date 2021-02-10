Erweiterte Funktionen



10.02.21 07:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.02.2021:Das Instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.02.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.02.2021 The instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.02.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 11.02.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,47 € 1,42 € 0,05 € +3,52% 10.02./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GG00BBHX2H91 A1W2S8 1,73 € 0,98 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,47 € +3,52%  08:00
Frankfurt 1,46 € -0,68%  09.02.21
  = Realtime
