Erweiterte Funktionen
Renewables Infrastructure - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
10.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.02.2021:Das Instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.02.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.02.2021 The instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.02.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 11.02.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,47 €
|1,42 €
|0,05 €
|+3,52%
|10.02./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BBHX2H91
|A1W2S8
|1,73 €
|0,98 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.