German American Bancorp - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
08.02.21 02:39
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.02.2021:Das Instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.02.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.02.2021 The instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.02.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.02.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,09 $
|35,23 $
|-0,14 $
|-0,40%
|05.02./23:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3738651047
|923760
|36,00 $
|23,69 $
Aktuell
