DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.02.2021:Das Instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.02.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.02.2021 The instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.02.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.02.2021