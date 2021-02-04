Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "New York Community Bancorp":
New York Community Bancorp - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




04.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.02.2021:Das Instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.02.2021 The instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.02.2021

Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,85 € 8,75 € 0,10 € +1,14% 04.02./08:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6494451031 889375 10,50 € 6,70 €
Tradegate (RT) 		8,85 € +1,14%  02.02.21
Berlin 8,70 € +0,58%  03.02.21
Frankfurt 8,90 € +0,56%  03.02.21
NYSE 10,52 $ 0,00%  01:00
AMEX 10,53 $ -0,19%  03.02.21
Nasdaq 10,53 $ -0,28%  03.02.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bitte warten...