New York Community Bancorp - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
04.02.21 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.02.2021:Das Instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.02.2021 The instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.02.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,85 €
|8,75 €
|0,10 €
|+1,14%
|04.02./08:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6494451031
|889375
|10,50 €
|6,70 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
