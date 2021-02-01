Erweiterte Funktionen



01.02.21 01:27
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.02.2021:Das Instrument N5C GB00B1H0DZ51 TP ICAP PLC LS -,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.02.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.02.2021 The instrument N5C GB00B1H0DZ51 TP ICAP PLC LS -,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.02.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.02.2021

