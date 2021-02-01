Erweiterte Funktionen
Tullett Prebon - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
01.02.21 01:27
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.02.2021:Das Instrument N5C GB00B1H0DZ51 TP ICAP PLC LS -,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.02.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.02.2021 The instrument N5C GB00B1H0DZ51 TP ICAP PLC LS -,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.02.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.02.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,56 €
|2,40 €
|0,16 €
|+6,67%
|29.01./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B1H0DZ51
|A0LET0
|4,88 €
|2,07 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|2,56 €
|+6,67%
|29.01.21
|Stuttgart
|2,48 €
|+1,64%
|29.01.21
|München
|2,30 €
|0,00%
|29.01.21
|Berlin
|2,52 €
|0,00%
|29.01.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,96 $
|-0,67%
|27.01.21
Aktuell
