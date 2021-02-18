Erweiterte Funktionen

Cellular Biomedicine Group - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




18.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.02.2021:Das Instrument 1LX US15117P1021 CELLULAR BIOME.GR.DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.02.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.02.2021 The instrument 1LX US15117P1021 CELLULAR BIOME.GR.DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.02.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.02.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,30 € 16,30 € -   € 0,00% 18.02./09:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US15117P1021 A1JUHH 16,50 € 11,00 €
Werte im Artikel
959,37 plus
+0,61%
16,30 plus
0,00%
12,23 minus
-0,97%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,30 € 0,00%  17.02.21
Frankfurt 16,20 € +0,62%  17.02.21
Nasdaq 19,74 $ +0,05%  17.02.21
AMEX 19,74 $ +0,05%  17.02.21
Berlin 16,40 € 0,00%  08:53
NYSE 19,74 $ 0,00%  17.02.21
Stuttgart 16,20 € -0,61%  08:09
