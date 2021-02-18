Erweiterte Funktionen
Cellular Biomedicine Group - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
18.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.02.2021:Das Instrument 1LX US15117P1021 CELLULAR BIOME.GR.DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.02.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.02.2021 The instrument 1LX US15117P1021 CELLULAR BIOME.GR.DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.02.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.02.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,30 €
|16,30 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.02./09:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US15117P1021
|A1JUHH
|16,50 €
|11,00 €
959,37
+0,61%
16,30
0,00%
12,23
-0,97%
= Realtime
Aktuell
