CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.02.2021:Das Instrument 1LX US15117P1021 CELLULAR BIOME.GR.DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.02.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.02.2021 The instrument 1LX US15117P1021 CELLULAR BIOME.GR.DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.02.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.02.2021