EnLink Midstream - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
28.01.21 07:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.01.2021:Das Instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.01.2021 The instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.01.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,3035 €
|3,2535 €
|0,05 €
|+1,54%
|28.01./08:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29336T1007
|A1XFKA
|5,08 €
|0,83 €
