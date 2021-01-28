Erweiterte Funktionen
Visiomed Group - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
28.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.01.2021:Das Instrument 7V91 FR0013481835 VISIOMED GROUP EO 0,80 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.01.2021 The instrument 7V91 FR0013481835 VISIOMED GROUP EO 0,80 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.01.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,85 €
|0,86 €
|-0,01 €
|-1,16%
|28.01./08:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0013481835
|A2PZ7S
|2,38 €
|0,033 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.