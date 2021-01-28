CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.01.2021:Das Instrument 7V91 FR0013481835 VISIOMED GROUP EO 0,80 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.01.2021 The instrument 7V91 FR0013481835 VISIOMED GROUP EO 0,80 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.01.2021