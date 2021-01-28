Erweiterte Funktionen



TOTALLY PLC LS -,10 - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




28.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.01.2021:Das Instrument UKXA GB00BYM1JJ00 TOTALLY PLC LS -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.01.2021 The instrument UKXA GB00BYM1JJ00 TOTALLY PLC LS -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.01.2021

Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock meldet Weltklasse-Bohrresultate - 1,98 Mrd. $ Gold entdeckt
Nach 598% mit Metalla Royalty (MTA.V) und 6.575% mit GT Gold (GTT.V)


Golden Independence Mining Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,274 € 0,292 € -0,018 € -6,16% 28.01./08:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BYM1JJ00 A14Y63 0,33 € 0,081 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,29 € +6,62%  08:30
Stuttgart 0,298 € -0,67%  08:01
Frankfurt 0,274 € -6,16%  27.01.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock meldet erstklassige 1.900ppm Lithium. Nach 6.555% mit Lithium Americas (LAC.NYSE) und 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium (ML.V)

Noram Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...