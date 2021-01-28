DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.01.2021:Das Instrument UKXA GB00BYM1JJ00 TOTALLY PLC LS -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.01.2021 The instrument UKXA GB00BYM1JJ00 TOTALLY PLC LS -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.01.2021