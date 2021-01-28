Erweiterte Funktionen
TOTALLY PLC LS -,10 - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
28.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.01.2021:Das Instrument UKXA GB00BYM1JJ00 TOTALLY PLC LS -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.01.2021 The instrument UKXA GB00BYM1JJ00 TOTALLY PLC LS -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.01.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,274 €
|0,292 €
|-0,018 €
|-6,16%
|28.01./08:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYM1JJ00
|A14Y63
|0,33 €
|0,081 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.