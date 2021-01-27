Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "National Retail Properties":
National Retail Properties - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
27.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.01.2021:Das Instrument CZ2 US6374171063 NATIONAL RETAIL PPTYS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.01.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.01.2021 The instrument CZ2 US6374171063 NATIONAL RETAIL PPTYS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.01.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.01.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,60 €
|33,80 €
|-0,20 €
|-0,59%
|27.01./08:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6374171063
|A0JMJZ
|54,00 €
|24,20 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.