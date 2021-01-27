Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "National Retail Properties":
 Aktien    


National Retail Properties - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




27.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.01.2021:Das Instrument CZ2 US6374171063 NATIONAL RETAIL PPTYS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.01.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.01.2021 The instrument CZ2 US6374171063 NATIONAL RETAIL PPTYS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.01.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.01.2021

Aktuell
367% Lithium Hot Stock extrahiert 95% Lithium
Nach 6.555% mit Lithium Americas (LAC.NYSE) und 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium (ML.V)


Noram Ventures Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,60 € 33,80 € -0,20 € -0,59% 27.01./08:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6374171063 A0JMJZ 54,00 € 24,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		33,60 € -0,59%  26.01.21
Berlin 33,60 € +1,82%  26.01.21
Frankfurt 33,60 € +1,20%  26.01.21
Stuttgart 33,80 € 0,00%  26.01.21
NYSE 40,85 $ 0,00%  01:00
AMEX 40,79 $ -0,24%  26.01.21
Nasdaq 40,84 $ -0,39%  26.01.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uranium Hot Stock entdeckt 836 Mio. $ Uran und Vanadium. Nach 439% mit Uranium Energy (UEC.NYSE) und 1.771% mit NexGen Energy (NXE.NYSE)

Blue Sky Uranium Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...