Erweiterte Funktionen
Gail India - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
25.01.21 03:14
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.01.2021:Das Instrument GQI US36268T2069 GAIL (INDIA) GDR/6 IR 10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.01.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.01.2021 The instrument GQI US36268T2069 GAIL (INDIA) GDR/6 IR 10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.01.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.01.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,90 €
|9,55 €
|0,35 €
|+3,66%
|22.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US36268T2069
|164338
|9,90 €
|4,59 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|9,90 €
|+3,66%
|22.01.21
|Frankfurt
|8,80 €
|0,00%
|22.01.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,21 $
|0,00%
|29.12.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|einfach nur
|28.04.06