DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.01.2021:Das Instrument GQI US36268T2069 GAIL (INDIA) GDR/6 IR 10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.01.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.01.2021 The instrument GQI US36268T2069 GAIL (INDIA) GDR/6 IR 10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.01.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.01.2021