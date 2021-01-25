Erweiterte Funktionen



25.01.21 03:14
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.01.2021:Das Instrument GQI US36268T2069 GAIL (INDIA) GDR/6 IR 10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.01.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.01.2021 The instrument GQI US36268T2069 GAIL (INDIA) GDR/6 IR 10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.01.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.01.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,90 € 9,55 € 0,35 € +3,66% 22.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US36268T2069 164338 9,90 € 4,59 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 9,90 € +3,66%  22.01.21
Frankfurt 8,80 € 0,00%  22.01.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 9,21 $ 0,00%  29.12.20
  = Realtime
