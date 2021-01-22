Erweiterte Funktionen



22.01.21 07:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.01.2021:Das Instrument 4U1 US7051631031 THE PECK CO.HLD. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.01.2021 The instrument 4U1 US7051631031 THE PECK CO.HLD. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 25.01.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,70 € 14,50 € 4,20 € +28,97% 22.01./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7051631031 A2PSY2 19,10 € 4,44 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,70 € +28,97%  21.01.21
Berlin 18,30 € +28,87%  21.01.21
Stuttgart 14,00 € +7,69%  20.01.21
AMEX 16,87 $ +2,18%  19.01.21
Nasdaq 17,33 $ +0,41%  20.01.21
Frankfurt 14,00 € 0,00%  20.01.21
NYSE 17,40 $ 0,00%  20.01.21
  = Realtime
