Erweiterte Funktionen
THE PECK CO.HLD. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
22.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.01.2021:Das Instrument 4U1 US7051631031 THE PECK CO.HLD. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.01.2021 The instrument 4U1 US7051631031 THE PECK CO.HLD. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 25.01.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,70 €
|14,50 €
|4,20 €
|+28,97%
|22.01./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7051631031
|A2PSY2
|19,10 €
|4,44 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.