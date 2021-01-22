CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 25.01.2021:Das Instrument 4U1 US7051631031 THE PECK CO.HLD. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.01.2021 The instrument 4U1 US7051631031 THE PECK CO.HLD. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 25.01.2021